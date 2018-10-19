Early-morning Thompson shooting under investigation

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate a shooting near a local hotel in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A 30-year-old man from Lake Manitoba First Nation was taken to hospital, after being found in the parking lot of a hotel on Thompson Drive with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: High Thompson driver has licence suspended on first day of legal pot

RCMP continue to investigate, but believe this was an isolated incident with no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com, or text ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

WATCH: RCMP says officers did not return fire following Onanole shooting