OLG makes second-quarter payment to Township of Cavan Monaghan

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) issued a second-quarter non-tax gaming revenue payment of $763,229 to the Township of Cavan Monaghan on Friday.

The payment (from July to September) is for the township hosting Shoreline Slots at Kawartha Downs.

In this fiscal year (2018-2019), the township has received $1,521,612.

Since November 1999, Cavan Monaghan has received more than $59.9 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

“OLG provides direct support to communities across Ontario through payments to municipal partners and local charities, and generates more than $4 billion in economic activity, including goods and services purchased from local businesses,” stated Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott.

The payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that determines the funds municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility and are based on a graduated scale of gaming revenue that is consistent across all sites in Ontario.

Kawartha Downs is currently on a temporary shutdown for renovations after many of the slots were relocated to the new Shorelines Casino Peterborough which opened on Monday.