Gerard Butler crashes Guelph students’ New York City field trip
A group of students from Guelph on a field trip to New York City received an unforgettable memory after running into Scottish actor Gerard Butler.
The encounter was captured on video and published to Butler’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Butler can be seen in the video standing in front of a group of cheering students, who together say “Guelph.”
“It’s just the most bizarre sounding name,” Butler responded as the students laughed.
As of Friday afternoon, the video has been viewed roughly 200,000 times between the two accounts.
The students, who attend various secondary schools within the Upper Grand District School Board, were in the Big Apple as part of the Beyond Borders program.
It appears the group happened to bump into the actor, who is known for his roles in films like 300, Law Abiding Citizen and the upcoming action thriller, Hunter Killer which will hit theatres on Oct. 26.
It’s actually not the first time this year that Guelph has had its name be the butt of jokes by popular celebrities.
Canadian comedian Norm MacDonald said Guelph sounded like “vomit” during an interview with Jane Fonda on his Netflix show, Norm Macdonald Has a Show, which premiered in September.
