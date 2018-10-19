Gerard Butler crashes Guelph students’ New York City field trip

A group of students from Guelph on a field trip to New York City received an unforgettable memory after running into Scottish actor Gerard Butler.

The encounter was captured on video and published to Butler’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

READ MORE: ‘Halloween’ movie review: An oldie, but a goodie

Butler can be seen in the video standing in front of a group of cheering students, who together say “Guelph.”

“It’s just the most bizarre sounding name,” Butler responded as the students laughed.

As of Friday afternoon, the video has been viewed roughly 200,000 times between the two accounts.

That time I crashed a field trip. Have fun in NYC and safe travels when you head home to 🇨🇦. pic.twitter.com/rtDuh3tXLZ — Gerard Butler (@GerardButler) October 18, 2018

The students, who attend various secondary schools within the Upper Grand District School Board, were in the Big Apple as part of the Beyond Borders program.

It appears the group happened to bump into the actor, who is known for his roles in films like 300, Law Abiding Citizen and the upcoming action thriller, Hunter Killer which will hit theatres on Oct. 26.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert offers Canadian tourism board new ad celebrating legal weed

It’s actually not the first time this year that Guelph has had its name be the butt of jokes by popular celebrities.

Canadian comedian Norm MacDonald said Guelph sounded like “vomit” during an interview with Jane Fonda on his Netflix show, Norm Macdonald Has a Show, which premiered in September.

We look forward to having you join us to deliver a lecture on the entertainment industry. Can’t wait to host you in Guelph 👍 @ugdsb @CamGuthrie #guelphproud https://t.co/Jwxe7Y9jEn — Beyond Borders (@beyond_borders1) October 18, 2018