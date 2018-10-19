Perkin pleads guilty to manslaughter in beating death of London cab driver

A 24-year-old man who was charged in connection with the beating death of a beloved London cab driver has pleaded guilty in the case.

During a hearing Friday morning at the London courthouse, Cody Perkin pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 64-year-old Vijay Bhatia.

Bhatia died during the early morning hours of April 29, 2017.

London police say he was found without vital signs around 1 a.m. after he picked up two passengers and was assaulted by one of them after driving them to the Mac’s Convenience store at 925 Wonderland Rd. S.

Perkin was arrested shortly after and was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case. He also faced charges of assault and uttering threats in connection with a second unidentified victim who suffered minor injuries, police said at the time.

Perkin also pleaded guilty to the assault charge on Friday.