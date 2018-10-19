Referendum election questions for Okanagan, Shuswap, Boundary citizens

Saturday is B.C civic election day, and citizens of three communities in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Boundary regions will not only be voting in their respective mayors and councils, but they’ll also be deciding whether three referendum questions will pass or fail.

In Salmon Arm, citizens will be asked if they’re in favour of the city borrowing $5.3 million for constructing the Ross Street underpass and related works?

In Lake Country, the referendum question is: Are you in favour of the district borrowing up to $6.6 million to construct a new fire hall?

READ MORE: Kelowna civic election 2018: The four mayoral candidates

Mayor James Baker said it will be a bigger and more functional building.

“The other one has a bunch of add-ons. We can’t even store all of our equipment in the fire hall,” said Baker.

He added that if it passes, the average household ($650,000) will pay an extra $90 a year for 20 years.

And in Keremeos, the referendum question is: Are you in favour of the district borrowing $350,000 to purchase a new fire truck?

READ MORE: Crowded ballot in six-way race for Penticton mayor

Below is an abbreviated list of communities in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Boundary regions, and how many are running for political seats, plus referendum questions, if applicable:

Armstrong: Chris Pieper unopposed for mayor; seven running for council.

Coldstream: Two running for mayor, seven running for council.

Enderby: Two running for mayor, seven running for council.

Grand Forks: Three running for mayor, 13 running for council.

Greenwood: Two running for mayor, seven running for council.

Kelowna: Four running for mayor, 21 people for council.

Keremeos: Two running for mayor, four running for council.

Referendum: “Are you in favour of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen adopting Bylaw No. 2802, 2018, a bylaw to authorize the long-term borrowing of $350,000 for the acquisition of a fire truck for the Keremeos Fire Protection Service Area?”

Lake Country: Two running for mayor, nine running for council.

Referendum: “Are you in favour of the District of Lake Country enacting Loan Authorization (Fire Hall) Bylaw 1062, 2018 to authorize the borrowing of up to $6,600,000 to fund the construction of a new fire hall?”

Lumby: Kevin Acton unopposed for mayor, eight running for council.

Midway: Two running for mayor, four running for council.

Nakusp: Two running for mayor, eight running for council.

Oliver: Two running for mayor, 10 running for council.

Osoyoos: Two running for mayor, 11 running for council.

Peachland: Five running for mayor, 11 running for council.

Penticton: Six running for mayor, 24 running for council.

Princeton: Three running for mayor, 15 running for council.

Revelstoke: Two running for mayor, 10 running for council.

Salmon Arm: Three running for mayor, 13 running for council.

Referendum: Are you in favour of Council for the City of Salmon Arm adopting Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 4500, which would authorize the City of Salmon Arm to borrow $5,300,000.00 for the purpose of constructing the Ross Street Underpass and related works?

Sicamous: Terry Rysz unopposed, 10 running for council.

Spallumcheen: Two running for mayor, seven running for council.

Summerland: Two running for mayor, nine running for council.

Vernon: Four running for mayor, 20 running for council.

West Kelowna: Two running for mayor, 16 running for council. Notably, the field for council will include two former West Kelowna mayors: Doug Findlater, who is the incumbent mayor, and Rosalind Neis, who was voted in as West Kelowna’s first mayor.