Barrie police issue warning after dangerous drug found in the city

Police are warning residents that a dangerous purple substance has been found in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, a dangerous strain of suspected heroin and/or cocaine has surfaced in the city.

READ MORE: Simcoe Muskoka Opioid Strategy releases plan to address growing opioid overdose crisis

“The substance is believed to have a purple colouring and is suspected to have been consumed in a recent sudden death and overdose,” the public safety alert reads.

Police say toxicology testing is being conducted to determine the exact composition of the substance and the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: First Simcoe County RAAM clinic opens in Barrie to address opioid-overdose crisis

Officers are urging residents who use drugs to be vigilant and understand that drugs can be mixed with other illicit substances. Police say even very small amounts can be fatal.

More information about drug awareness can be found on the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.