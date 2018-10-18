Murray shuts the door, Malkin scores 2 as Penguins blank high-flying Leafs

Matt Murray made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped Toronto’s five-game winning streak with a stifling 3-0 victory over the high-flying Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Evgeni Malkin scored early for Pittsburgh (3-1-2) before he and Kris Letang added one each into an empty net. Malkin also added an assist on the second empty netter.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby picked up an assist to move into a tie with Darryl Sittler for 60th on the NHL’s all-time points list with 1,221.

Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots for Toronto (6-2-0), which came in averaging an NHL-high 4.71 goals per game.

Murray, who picked up the seventh shutout of his career, started for Pittsburgh after three games on the shelf with a concussion he suffered in practice on Oct. 8. Meanwhile, Andersen returned to the net for Toronto after sitting out Monday’s 4-1 victory over Los Angeles with a minor knee injury.

Leafs centre Auston Matthews, who leads the NHL in scoring with 16 points (10 goals, six assists), was looking to become just the third player in league history to start a season with eight consecutive multi-point games but was unable to get much of anything going.