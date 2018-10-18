Saskatoon weather outlook: 20 degree heat leaves, cold front slides by

50 km/h wind gusts as a cold front kicks out 20 degree heat, knocking temperatures down.

After sizzling up to 20 degree heat for the first time since summer on Thursday, Saskatoon fell back to -1 early Thursday with wind chills making it feel like -6 to start the day.

High clouds rolled in during the morning as we warmed up into double digits before noon.

Some sunshine this morning in Saskatoon with temps now up at 7 degrees https://t.co/PcYy0sjFFz #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/8EKoQnXLdx — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 18, 2018

Those clouds linger into the afternoon with still some sunshine shining through as we climb up to a daytime high in the mid-teens as a gusty west-northwesterly wind picks up along a cold front.

Thursday night

Clouds clear out during the evening with mostly clear conditions prevailing overnight as we drop down toward the freezing mark with winds picking up to 25 km/h with gusts upwards of 40 km/h at times.

Friday

-4 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill as you head out the door Friday morning under mostly sunny skies.

A few clouds will filter through during the day as we make our way up to an afternoon high around 10 C or so with a breezy northwesterly wind around 30 km/h with gusts pushing 50 km/h.

Weekend

Sunshine will start the weekend before another round of clouds rolls in during the day on Saturday as we warm up to an afternoon high in low double digits with a gusty southerly wind kicking in.

Skies clear back out on Sunday to bring back beautiful blue skies and sunshine with temperatures climbing from -3 to around 12 C in the afternoon.

Work week outlook

Another upper ridge of high pressure spills back in the heat and sunshine early next week with afternoon highs returning into the teens, morning lows falling below freezing and blue skies galore!

Jeannine Lozinski took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Oct. 18 near Regina:

