Pedestrian struck and killed on SE Marine Drive

A pedestrian has been hit and killed in Vancouver.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a sedan shortly after 6 a.m. on Southeast Marine Drive mid-block near Ross Street. He was rushed to hospital where he later passed away.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Southeast Marine Drive is blocked between Fraser Street and Knight Street while officers collect evidence.

The death is Vancouver’s fifth pedestrian fatality of 2018.