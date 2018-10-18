Pedestrian struck and killed on SE Marine Drive

A pedestrian has been hit and killed in Vancouver.
Police say a pedestrian was struck by a sedan shortly after 6 a.m. on Southeast Marine Drive mid-block near Ross Street. He was rushed to hospital where he later passed away.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is co-operating with police.
Southeast Marine Drive is blocked between Fraser Street and Knight Street while officers collect evidence.
The death is Vancouver’s fifth pedestrian fatality of 2018.
