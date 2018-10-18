pedestrian killed
October 18, 2018 1:32 pm
Updated: October 18, 2018 1:41 pm

Pedestrian struck and killed on SE Marine Drive

By Online News Producer  Global News

A pedestrian has been hit and killed in Vancouver. They were struck shortly Thursday morning at Ross Street and Southeast Marine Drive.

A A

A pedestrian has been hit and killed in Vancouver.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a sedan shortly after 6 a.m. on Southeast Marine Drive mid-block near Ross Street. He was rushed to hospital where he later passed away.

READ MORE: 59-year-old man in hospital after mobility scooter struck in Surrey

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Southeast Marine Drive is blocked between Fraser Street and Knight Street while officers collect evidence.

The death is Vancouver’s fifth pedestrian fatality of 2018.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
pedestrian killed
SE Marine Drive pedestrian struck
Southeast Marine Drive
Vancouver pedestrian fatality
Vancouver Traffic
VPD

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News