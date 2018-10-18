Oakville teacher faces multiple child porn-related offences

A 52-year-old elementary school teacher at Joshua Creek Public School in Oakville, Ont., has been charged with child porn and luring offences, police say.

Halton Regional Police say the victims, who were between 12 and 15 years of age, were contacted through Facebook, Instagram and Omegle by someone using the names Coldy Clarke and @clarkie1833.

Authorities said the suspect was also a hockey coach with the Flamborough Girls Hockey Club from 2016-2017, the Burlington Girls Hockey Club from 2010-2015 and the Burlington City Rep Hockey Club from 2005-2006.

Police said the accused, identified as Christopher Rollo of Burlington, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of luring a child via a computer, possession of child pornography and personation with intent.

He has been held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone who may have had contact with Rollo or information about the case is urged to contact Det. Sgt. Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965, Det. Todd Martin at 905-465-8983 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.