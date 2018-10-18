Injured hunter rescued near Cawston

Penticton Search and Rescue was called into action Wednesday to save an injured hunter.

They got the call at around 2 p.m. of an injured Oliver resident who suffered a fractured leg when his ATV overturned.

Keremeos RCMP were able to provide the rescue team with a location using the injured hunter’s cell signal.

The unidentified man was located in the mountains east of Cawston and was airlifted to Penticton Regional Hospital.

SAR Manager Randy Brown said the team was able to quickly evacuate the man from the area due to having good coordinates, the call being received early in the afternoon which allowed for the use of a helicopter to speed the rescue effort.

“We usually get these calls close to sunset, which would have possibly negated the use of aircraft, and everything would have had to conducted via land. This would have made for a long prolonged rescue effort over difficult terrain.”