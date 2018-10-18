Police investigating after woman bitten by dog in Innisfil

Police are investigating after a woman was bitten by a dog in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, on Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m., officers received a report of a dog attack.

Police say a man and woman were walking their dog in the Innisfil Beach Road and 20 Sideroad area when a stray dog attempted to attack their pet.

Officers say the couple tried to intervene and as a result, the woman was bitten by the dog before it ran off.

Police say the woman was transported to hospital by paramedics where she was treated for minor injuries.

Officers are now searching for a dark, medium-sized dog and its owner.

Police are also reminding residents that allowing your dog to run off-leash is prohibited in the town.

“Be considerate and respect public and pet safety by keeping your dog on a leash,” the police release reads.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).