Murder confession in Carol King’s death ruled admissible at trial

A murder confession made by Joseph “David” Caissie to undercover police officers in the death of Carol King has been ruled admissible at his trial.

The judge made his ruling in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

It is alleged Cassie confessed to the murder to undercover officers during a five-month long Mr. Big sting operation.

READ MORE: Mr. Big sting admissibility ruling to come down in Joseph ‘David’ Caissie’s murder trial

King vanished from her Herschel-area home on Aug. 6, 2011. Her remains were found weeks later in an abandoned farmyard.

Caissie was charged with first-degree murder in 2016 and offering an indignity to a body.

READ MORE: Sister details events leading up to Carol King’s death

It has yet to be determined by Caissie’s lawyer if he will take the stand in his own defence.

Related David Caissie to stand trial in death of Carol King