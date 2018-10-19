This is why Canada changed its mind on cannabis

This past Wednesday, Canada ushered in a new era of legal recreational cannabis use, positioning itself as the potential world leader in the industry.
And as Canadians flock to stores and online vendors to buy their legal weed, many other countries around the world are keeping a close eye on the nation, wondering how the pot business will play out.
These are historic changes, but how did we get here and why was marijuana made illegal in the first place?
We LOVE that you are loving the This Is Why podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.