Saskatoon weather outlook: warmest week of October, winds pick up

Warmest days of the month stick around as winds pick up.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

-5 is what it felt like Wednesday morning with wind chill in the city as temperatures fell below freezing by a degree to start the day.

Mostly sunny skies thanks to an upper ridge building in helped warm the mercury up toward double digits into the noon hour as a breezy southwesterly wind kicked in.

Beautiful blue skies & sunshine are back in Saskatoon on this Wednesday morning heading into the warmest day of October https://t.co/mdmJJ9Wmp1 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/ler2lj0XkR — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 17, 2018

The warmest air Saskatoon will likely see this October slides in during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies with a daytime high aiming to make it up to around 17 C.

Wednesday night

Clear skies stick around Wednesday evening as we cool back toward the freezing mark.

Thursday

Blue skies and sunshine will be back to start the day on Thursday before winds kick up to around 25 to 30 km/h with gusts pushing toward 40 to 50 km/h in the afternoon as a cold front approaches.

That front will reach the region likely just after peak heating with an after peak heating, so a daytime high in the mid-teens is still expected as a few clouds filter in during the day.

Friday

Skies are expected to clear back out on Friday as another high pressure system presses in with wind gusts upwards of 50 km/h possible during the day.

After a sunny start to the day, a few more clouds may slide in later in the day as we make our way to an afternoon high in low double digits – significantly cooler because of the passage of the cold front.

Weekend outlook

The next pulse of pacific moisture is expected to build in along a trough on Saturday and bring with it increasing clouds during the day with an afternoon high making it a few degrees into double digits.

Sunshine returns on Sunday as an upper ridge builds back in and helps boost temperatures a degree or so further into double digits with breezy winds continuing right through the weekend.

The Oct. 17 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Faith McDonald at Waskesiu Lake:

