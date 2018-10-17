Janice Lukes endorses Jenny Motkaluk for Mayor of Winnipeg

Winnipeg city councillor Janice Lukes is backing mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk in the upcoming civic election.

READ MORE: Winnipeggers taking advantage of advance polls

Lukes — who has already been acclaimed as councillor in the new Waverley West Ward — said she feels Motkaluk will communicate with all councillors.

“I really believe that she will actually sit down with all 15 councillors on a regular basis and have meaningful consultations and discussions.”

“I really think it’s important that a mayor sit with councillors to hear what they are hearing from their ward.”

Lukes has verbally sparred with incumbent mayor Brian Bowman for some time now.

READ MORE: Winnipeg votes Oct. 24: who will be on your ballot

Incumbent councillors Jason Schreyer, Ross Eadie, and Jeff Browaty have also endorsed Motkaluk for mayor.