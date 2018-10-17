Civic Election
Janice Lukes endorses Jenny Motkaluk for Mayor of Winnipeg

Winnipeg city councillor Janice Lukes is backing mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk in the upcoming civic election.

Lukes — who has already been acclaimed as councillor in the new Waverley West Ward — said she feels Motkaluk will communicate with all councillors.

“I really believe that she will actually sit down with all 15 councillors on a regular basis and have meaningful consultations and discussions.”

“I really think it’s important that a mayor sit with councillors to hear what they are hearing from their ward.”

Lukes has verbally sparred with incumbent mayor Brian Bowman for some time now.

Incumbent councillors Jason Schreyer, Ross Eadie, and Jeff Browaty have also endorsed Motkaluk for mayor.

