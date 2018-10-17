Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Charleston Hughes charged with impaired driving

Saskatchewan Roughriders‘ defensive lineman Charleston Hughes faces impaired driving charges.

Regina police said they received a report of a suspicious vehicle around 2 a.m. on Oct. 11.

According to police, a truck was running on the side of the road with a man behind the wheel who did not respond to officers.

Police said a suspect showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody.

Provincial court confirms that Hughes has been charged with impaired driving and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis.

His next court date is Oct. 31.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders said the team is aware of the charges and will monitor the case as it makes its way through the court.