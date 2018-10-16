Vancouver police search for missing man with dementia, Golden Retriever

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help finding 79-year-old Frank Fukui.

He has dementia and was last seen Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. walking his Golden Retriever near Cambie Street and West 45th Avenue.

Fukui is Asian, 5’6″ tall, has a medium build, short white hair, and wears glasses.

He has a noticeable hunched back, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and running shoes.

Fukui may appear confused or disorientated and is unlikely to ask for help.

Anyone who sees Frank Fukui or his dog, “Kobe,” is asked to call 9-1-1 and wait with him until police arrive.

