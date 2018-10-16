frank fukui missing
October 16, 2018 11:58 pm

Vancouver police search for missing man with dementia, Golden Retriever

By Reporter  CKNW
Anyone with information on Frank Fukui's whereabouts is asked to contact police

Anyone with information on Frank Fukui's whereabouts is asked to contact police

Source: Vancouver Police
A A

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help finding 79-year-old Frank Fukui.

He has dementia and was last seen Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. walking his Golden Retriever near Cambie Street and West 45th Avenue.

Fukui is Asian, 5’6″ tall, has a medium build, short white hair, and wears glasses.

Frank Fukui with his Golden Retriever, Kobe.

Source: Vancouver Police

He has a noticeable hunched back, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and running shoes.

READ MORE: Disappearance of 2 men on Vancouver Island now considered suspicious

Fukui may appear confused or disorientated and is unlikely to ask for help.

Anyone who sees Frank Fukui or his dog, “Kobe,” is asked to call 9-1-1 and wait with him until police arrive.

WATCH: Kingston holds training exercise for finding missing persons.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dementia
frank and kobe missing
frank fukui
frank fukui missing
kobe
Kobe the Dog
Missing
Missing Man
MIssing man with dementia
Missing Vancouver man
vancouver police kobe

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News