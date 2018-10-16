Finalists announced for Manitoba golf awards

Golf Manitoba has announced the finalists for its 2018 Male and Female Amateur Golfers of the Year awards, to be presented Monday at the Elmhurst Golf & Country Club.

The awards, which date back to 1975, recognize outstanding play at all levels of competition.

The nominees for Female Amateur Golfer of the Year are Marissa Naylor of the University of Manitoba Bisons, Manitoba Women’s Senior Championship winner Rhonda Orr, and Manitoba Women’s Amateur Championship winner Camryn Roadley.

On the men’s side, Golf Mid-Masters (40+) champion Todd Fanning, Manitoba Junior Men’s champion Ryan McMillan, and Nott Autocorp Men’s Amateur title-holder Justin McDonald are nominated.

Golf Manitoba is also recognizing Rick Thain with the Distinguished Service Award.

Thain, a former superintendent of the city’s municipal golf course, is being honoured for decades of volunteer work in Manitoba’s golfing community.

