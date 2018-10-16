Politics
October 16, 2018 1:53 pm

City signals plan to appeal court ruling involving controversial bus shelter ads

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

The City of Hamilton will take steps to appeal an Ontario Superior Court of Justice Divisional Court decision until a new council is appointed.

City of Hamilton
A A

Hamilton is starting the appeal process after a panel of Superior Court judges ruled that the Christian Heritage Party (CHP) had the right to post controversial bus shelter ads.

A city of Hamilton media release says that legal services staff will file a notice of motion for leave to appeal last week’s decision.

The steps being taken are described as an “effort to preserve the city’s rights” until further direction is provided by the new city council in December.

In striking down the city’s decision to remove the ads in August of 2016, the panel of Superior Court judges ruled that the CHP has a right to engage in political speech, even if some find that speech offensive.

CHP
CHP Hamilton
Christian Heritage Party
Hamilton bus shelter ads
Hamilton bus shelters
Hamilton city council

