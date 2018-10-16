City signals plan to appeal court ruling involving controversial bus shelter ads

Hamilton is starting the appeal process after a panel of Superior Court judges ruled that the Christian Heritage Party (CHP) had the right to post controversial bus shelter ads.

A city of Hamilton media release says that legal services staff will file a notice of motion for leave to appeal last week’s decision.

The steps being taken are described as an “effort to preserve the city’s rights” until further direction is provided by the new city council in December.

In striking down the city’s decision to remove the ads in August of 2016, the panel of Superior Court judges ruled that the CHP has a right to engage in political speech, even if some find that speech offensive.