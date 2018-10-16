Politics
October 16, 2018 3:08 pm

North End advance voting location relocating

The advance voting location has moved to the Turtle Island Community Centre, 510 King St.

Winnipeg School Division
If you were intending to cast your advance ballot for the civic election at the Indian and Métis Friendship Centre of Winnipeg on Wednesday, you’ll need to modify your plans.

The city announced Tuesday morning that the location for that advance poll has changed to the Turtle Island Community Centre at 510 King St. instead.

The hours for advance voting remain the same, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To find out available voting locations near you, visit the City of Winnipeg website.

