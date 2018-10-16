North End advance voting location relocating

If you were intending to cast your advance ballot for the civic election at the Indian and Métis Friendship Centre of Winnipeg on Wednesday, you’ll need to modify your plans.

The city announced Tuesday morning that the location for that advance poll has changed to the Turtle Island Community Centre at 510 King St. instead.

The hours for advance voting remain the same, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To find out available voting locations near you, visit the City of Winnipeg website.

