Fisherman missing on Lake Scugog in Durham

A search continues Tuesday for a fisherman whose canoe capsized Monday evening on Lake Scugog.

Durham police say around 5:20 p.m., emergency services were called to Centre Road and Crozier Lane on Scugog Island for a boater in distress. The area is about 15 kilometres north of Port Perry.

According to witnesses, a 31-year-old Toronto fisherman was out alone in his canoe when it capsized. Witnesses found the empty canoe and contacted police.

Durham Regional Police Service’s North Division members along with its marine unit and Air1 attempted to locate the man.

“The missing boater was not wearing a personal flotation device,” police stated.

Police say the missing boater is Phong VU, 31, of Toronto.