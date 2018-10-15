Quebec work crews scramble to finish cannabis stores ahead of Wednesday deadline
With recreational marijuana set to be legalized nationwide in less than two days, provincial-run cannabis stores around Quebec are still unfinished.
Work crews are racing to complete the Société québécoise du cannabis stores which are set to be opening their doors to the public as of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to SAQ spokesperson Mathieu Gaudreault.
READ MORE: Young Canadian drivers at increased risk of car crash, even hours after getting high
A total of 15 stores will be spread across the province of Quebec, of those only 12 will be open and fully functioning October 17th.
Here the stores that will be serving clients as of Wednesday:
- Quebec City: 670 Bouvier Street.
- Quebec City: 2491 Sainte-Foy Road in Lévis and 95 du Président-Kennedy
- Trois-Rivières: 3548 des Forges Boulevard
- Drummondville: 965 St-Joseph Boulevard
- Montreal (Peel): 970 Ste-Catherine Street
- Montreal (L’Acadie): 9250 de l’Acadie Boulevard
- Montreal (Rosemont-Petite-Patrie): 6872 St-Hubert Street
- Rimouski: 110-1 St-Germain Street
- Mirabel: 13421 boulevardCuré-Labelle
- Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu: 174 Saint-Luc Boulevard suite 114
- Mascouche: 172 Montée Masson
READ MORE: 4 in 10 Canadians say price of cannabis will determine if they buy legally: Ipsos poll
The island of Montreal will have four SQDC stores but only three will be open when pot is legalized.
With bare walls and wires hanging from the ceiling, the store situated at 830 Ste-Catherine Street near Montreal’s Gay Village will not be ready in time.
It is, however, expected to be completed in the coming weeks, Gaudreault said.
The provincial website will also be a way in which consumers can purchase cannabis. That will be operational as of Oct. 17.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.