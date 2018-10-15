Quebec work crews scramble to finish cannabis stores ahead of Wednesday deadline

With recreational marijuana set to be legalized nationwide in less than two days, provincial-run cannabis stores around Quebec are still unfinished.

Work crews are racing to complete the Société québécoise du cannabis stores which are set to be opening their doors to the public as of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to SAQ spokesperson Mathieu Gaudreault.

A total of 15 SQDC stores will be spread across the province of Quebec, of those 12 will be open and fully functioning October 17th officials say. pic.twitter.com/8CfVieYqA7 — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) October 15, 2018

Here the stores that will be serving clients as of Wednesday:

Quebec City: 670 Bouvier Street.

Quebec City: 2491 Sainte-Foy Road in Lévis and 95 du Président-Kennedy

Trois-Rivières: 3548 des Forges Boulevard

Drummondville: 965 St-Joseph Boulevard

Montreal (Peel): 970 Ste-Catherine Street

Montreal (L’Acadie): 9250 de l’Acadie Boulevard

Montreal (Rosemont-Petite-Patrie): 6872 St-Hubert Street

Rimouski: 110-1 St-Germain Street

Mirabel: 13421 boulevardCuré-Labelle

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu: 174 Saint-Luc Boulevard suite 114

Mascouche: 172 Montée Masson

The island of Montreal will have four SQDC stores but only three will be open when pot is legalized.

With bare walls and wires hanging from the ceiling, the store situated at 830 Ste-Catherine Street near Montreal’s Gay Village will not be ready in time.

It is, however, expected to be completed in the coming weeks, Gaudreault said.

The provincial website will also be a way in which consumers can purchase cannabis. That will be operational as of Oct. 17.