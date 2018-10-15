Equipment stolen from Queen’s Gaels locker room, says university staff

Homecoming is now days away at Queen’s University, and amidst the preparation for the festivities, the school is handling a second break-in at Richardson Stadium.

READ MORE: Queen’s University homecoming brings new challenges for Kingston Police

During the early morning hours of Oct. 15, the doors of the Queens Gaels locker room were pried open, resulting in several pieces of game film equipment being stolen, said Duane Parliament, manager of facilities at Queen’s University.

“They stole a digital projector, a recorder and other small items belonging to the athletic department,” said Parliament.

Once the campus security arrived at the locker room, they contacted the Kingston police who have taken the security footage and are reviewing it, said Parliament.

The facilities department has begun brainstorming ways to prevent this from happening again by increasing the presence of Physical Planned Service at the stadium and having a larger campus security presence on the west side of campus.

READ MORE: Queen’s University musicologist shares thoughts on legacy of Queen of Soul

Parliament confirmed that the recent break-in won’t affect the homecoming game between the Queens Gaels and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees on Oct. 20.