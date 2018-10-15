Georgia city not amused by vandal who put googly eyes on Nathanael Greene statue

City officials in Savannah, Ga., are ticked off after a vandal placed googly eyes on a 15-metre tall statue of Nathanael Greene.

Officials are appealing to the public for help finding the person responsible for adding a little humour to the historic monument.

“Who did this?! Someone placed googly eyes on our historic Nathanael Greene statue in Johnson Square,” the city said in a Facebook post. “It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it’s a crime.

“We are hoping to find the person responsible!” the city said.

Though city officials didn’t find the added details to the statue funny, others did. The city’s Facebook plea has been shared over 34,000 times since being posted on Oct. 11.

“We ain’t snitches.” Valerie Cervoni wrote.

“Just peel ‘em off security sally,” Kendell Green chimed in.

“According to the reactions to this post City of Savannah, this absolutely is a laughing matter,” another wrote.

Speaking with local KVTV News, a police spokesperson said authorities were alerted to the google-eyed statue on Thursday after local media shared a photo on social media.

“The eyes were quickly removed and did not appear to do any damage to the statue,” the spokesperson said. “Officers wrote a report for trespassing and will be reviewing cameras in the area to see if the incident was captured on camera.”

Greene was a major general who was second in command in the Revolutionary War and served with George Washington. He died near Savannah on June 19, 1786.