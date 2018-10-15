Quebec unions urge incoming CAQ government to adopt $15 minimum wage

Seven unions and community groups are urging the new Quebec government to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, even though during the campaign, the CAQ said it was against the idea.

“We had some research from some years ago from the IRIS (Institut de recherche et d’informations socio-économiques) that shows we need $15 an hour to live properly,” explained Mélanie Gauvin, a spokesperson for Front de défense des non-syndicées.

On Monday morning, the coalition for the 5-10-15 campaign called for a minimum of five days’ notice for work schedules, 10 sick days a year and $15 an hour minimum wage. It said it thinks the incoming premier, François Legault, will be open to a meeting because its proposal is good for the Quebec economy.



Representatives of the coalition said requiring companies to pay their workers a living wage will help the labour shortage.

“If you want to be able to assure a certain stability, pay your people right and they’ll stay,” said Ann Gingras, president of CSN (Centrale des syndicats du Québec).

During the election campaign, the Parti Québécois and Québec Solidaire supported raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, but the CAQ and the Liberals were not in favour of it.

The coalition also added that it is part of an international movement.

“We all know about the fight in the United States for the $15 from people working in restaurants, fast food,” Gauvin said.

