October 14, 2018 5:33 pm
Updated: October 14, 2018 5:34 pm

Regina police search for suspect in alleged robbery of local business

By Online Producer  Global News

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 1100 block of Angus Street Sunday morning with reports of a robbery.

Dave Parsons / Global News
Regina police are asking the public for help in a robbery investigation involving a local business.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 1100 block of Angus Street at about 10:10 a.m. Sunday morning with reports of a robbery.

Police say the lone man believed to be involved in the alleged incident left the area on foot. The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall man with a heavy build who was wearing all black clothing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

