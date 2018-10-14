Regina police search for suspect in alleged robbery of local business
Regina police are asking the public for help in a robbery investigation involving a local business.
READ MORE: Regina police, Office of the Chief Coroner investigate death in North Central
Officers were dispatched to a business in the 1100 block of Angus Street at about 10:10 a.m. Sunday morning with reports of a robbery.
Police say the lone man believed to be involved in the alleged incident left the area on foot. The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall man with a heavy build who was wearing all black clothing.
READ MORE: Regina police arrest 3 adults and 2 teens after chasing stolen SUV
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.