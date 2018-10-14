Hundreds line up to get a piece of Montreal’s transit system

Hundreds of Montrealers are lining up outside a bus garage in the city for a chance to buy a piece of the city’s transit history.

Early customers waited in line for up to two hours to buy vintage transit-related items including station signs, subway seats and bus fare boxes where riders used to drop their coins.

Montrealer Miriam Roy says she came to the sale in the hopes of grabbing what she called a little piece of her neighbourhood.

A cyclist takes a peek to see how long the almost line is at the #stm garage sale. Hundreds are lined up to get their hands on vintage stm souvenirs from tickets booths to metro doors.… https://t.co/6LQO6iE1dt — Phil Carpenter (@PhotoJVideoJ) October 14, 2018

Her mission was successful; she and her husband bought a sign to display in their living room.

Transit society chairman Philippe Schnobb says the items are being sold before the city moves its buses to a new garage next year.

Items range in price from $10 to $500 and the proceeds will be donated to various charities.