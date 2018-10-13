Traffic
October 13, 2018 9:33 pm
Updated: October 13, 2018 9:35 pm

Some football players injured in Alberta crash remain in hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press

The RCMP is investigating after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 5 south of Lethbridge sent at least one person to hospital on Thursday night.

Malika Karim/Global News
A A

A Mormon church official in southern Alberta says two young football players who were seriously injured in a highway crash this week are recovering, while a third boy appears to have stabilized.

Greg Maxwell, the president of the Magrath Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, says most of the five players who were hurt in Thursday’s crash have connections with the church.

A statement from the stake to church members says Nate Dick and Mason Stock both suffered head injuries and were airlifted to Calgary, while Jaxon Gruninger suffered a broken leg and neck and was transported to Calgary by ground ambulance.

READ MORE: 5 Alberta high school football players injured in Highway 5 crash near Lethbridge

Maxwell says he has been getting regular updates from the families whose boys are in Calgary, where he says all three are in Foothills Hospital.

He says Stock and Gruninger have made “significant improvements” and Dick, who was the most gravely injured, was at least “not getting worse.”

The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association says the five played with the Raymond High School Comets.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Crash
Highway 5
Highway 5 Crash
Highway 52
Lethbridge
Lethbridge Crash
Magrath High School
Magrath Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Multi-vehicle crash
Raymond Comets
Raymond High School Comets
Southern Alberta Minor Football Association

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News