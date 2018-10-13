Jamal Khashoggi
October 13, 2018 2:33 am

Donald Trump promises to call Saudi king about Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance

By Zeke Miller And Suzan Fraser The Associated Press

Oct. 12: Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the case of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi is a "terrible thing" but added the caveat of "assuming it happened."

President Donald Trump has declared the U.S. will uncover the truth about what happened to journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, whose possible murder at Saudi hands after disappearing in Istanbul has captured worldwide attention.

Trump promised Friday to personally call Saudi Arabia’s King Salman soon about “the terrible situation in Turkey.”

Khashoggi, a forceful critic of the Saudi government, went missing more than a week ago after entering a Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish officials have said they believe he was murdered there. U.S. officials say they are seeking answers from the Saudi government and are not yet accepting the Turkish government’s conclusions.

The Saudis have called accusations that they are responsible for Khashoggi’s disappearance “baseless.”

