Alexander First Nation chief found not guilty of sexual assault

Alexander First Nation Chief Kurt Burnstick was found not guilty of sexual assault in a case dating back to 1985 on Friday.

Burnstick was acquitted in an Edmonton courtroom of two separate counts of sexual assault as well as one count of break and enter with intent.

The chief’s exoneration comes 21 months after he was found not guilty of another accusation of sexual assault from 2016.

The allegations of sexual misconduct have led some members of the Alexander First Nation to question whether Burnstick is fit to lead them.

Two years ago, a group called the Alexander Women Warriors held a rally to express outrage over the fact he still represented them and to call for his removal as chief.

Alexander First Nation is about 40 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

