Ontario municipal election 2018: Municipality of Chatham-Kent
Randy Hope may soon capture a fourth-straight term as mayor of Chatham-Kent. 2014’s runner-up in the mayoral election, Marjorie Crew, has decided to run for Ward 6 councillor. However, incumbent Ward 6 councillor Darrin Canniff is looking to unseat Hope.
Candidates
Mayor
Harold Atkinson
Darrin Canniff
Randy Hope (incumbent)
Robert Salvatore Powers
Alysson Storey
Allan Robert “Al” Taylor
Ward 1 Councillor – West Kent
Mark Authier (incumbent)
Jordan Dell
Byron Fluker (incumbent)
Melissa Harrigan
Mark Pastorious
Ward 2 Councillor – South Kent
Tanya Bondy
Anthony Ceccacci
Mary Clare Latimer
Amy Ramsden Dalton
Art Stirling
Henry Svec
Trevor Thompson (incumbent)
Frank Vercouteren (incumbent)
Ward 3 Councillor – East Kent
MaryAnn Hawthorne
Steve Pinsonneault (incumbent)
John Wright
Ward 4 Councillor – North Kent
Jessica Brooks
Joey Cyples
Joe Faas (incumbent)
Jamie McGrail
Dylan Robert McLay
Steven Scott
Patricia Sylvain
Mary Anne Udvari
Ward 5 Councillor – Wallaceburg
Nick Cadotte
Aaron Hall
Carmen McGregor (incumbent)
Randy McNeil
Ward 6 Councillor – Chatham
Les Banks
Michael Bondy (incumbent)
Marjorie Crew
Penelope Duchesne
Amy Finn
Don Fuoco
Kirk Hooker
Ryan Jackson
Chris June
Karen Kirkwood-Whyte
Don “Sparky” Leonard
Brock McGregor (incumbent)
Drew Simpson
Doug Sulman (incumbent)
Gordon Thomas
James Thompson
Larry Vellinga
