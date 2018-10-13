Ontario municipal election 2018: Municipality of Chatham-Kent

Randy Hope may soon capture a fourth-straight term as mayor of Chatham-Kent. 2014’s runner-up in the mayoral election, Marjorie Crew, has decided to run for Ward 6 councillor. However, incumbent Ward 6 councillor Darrin Canniff is looking to unseat Hope.

Candidates

Mayor

Harold Atkinson

Darrin Canniff

Randy Hope (incumbent)

Robert Salvatore Powers

Alysson Storey

Allan Robert “Al” Taylor

Ward 1 Councillor – West Kent

Mark Authier (incumbent)

Jordan Dell

Byron Fluker (incumbent)

Melissa Harrigan

Mark Pastorious

Ward 2 Councillor – South Kent

Tanya Bondy

Anthony Ceccacci

Mary Clare Latimer

Amy Ramsden Dalton

Art Stirling

Henry Svec

Trevor Thompson (incumbent)

Frank Vercouteren (incumbent)

Ward 3 Councillor – East Kent

MaryAnn Hawthorne

Steve Pinsonneault (incumbent)

John Wright

Ward 4 Councillor – North Kent

Jessica Brooks

Joey Cyples

Joe Faas (incumbent)

Jamie McGrail

Dylan Robert McLay

Steven Scott

Patricia Sylvain

Mary Anne Udvari

Ward 5 Councillor – Wallaceburg

Nick Cadotte

Aaron Hall

Carmen McGregor (incumbent)

Randy McNeil

Ward 6 Councillor – Chatham

Les Banks

Michael Bondy (incumbent)

Marjorie Crew

Penelope Duchesne

Amy Finn

Don Fuoco

Kirk Hooker

Ryan Jackson

Chris June

Karen Kirkwood-Whyte

Don “Sparky” Leonard

Brock McGregor (incumbent)

Drew Simpson

Doug Sulman (incumbent)

Gordon Thomas

James Thompson

Larry Vellinga