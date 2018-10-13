Recipe: pan seared venison loin

With the cooler weather and changing leaves, there’s no doubt that fall is here. Why not tuck into something seasonal like wild game?

David Ferguson, executive chef with the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown is here with a recipe for pan seared venison loin.

Ingredients

2 x 3 oz. pieces of venison loin

2 oz. – foraged mushrooms

5 oz. – edamame bean

1 tsp. – fine diced shallot

1 fl. oz. – Saskatoon berry reduction

4 oz. – farro seed (cooked)

5 oz. – diced cucumber

5 oz. – roasted garlic

2 fl. oz. – red kuri squash puree

Method

Pat the venison loin dry. Heat up a pan with canola oil. Season the venison loin and lay in the pan turning the meat after two minutes cooking to a maximum of medium rare. Remover from heat and rest. In a separate pan sweat off the shallot and roasted garlic with the mushrooms. Add in the cooked farro seed and continue to saute Deglaze the pan with a touch of water to remove the flavours from the bottom of the pan. At the end add in the cucumber and edamame so as not to overcook both. Keep them crunchy. On a plate make a design with the red kuri squash puree and Saskatoon berry reduction. Place the farro seed mixture in the middle placing the venison loin on top Garnish with micro herbs.