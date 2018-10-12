Lakeshore Soccer Club gets another winter under the dome

After it seemed the Complexe Dôme Multi Sports Scitec in Baie d’Urfé was shutting down for good, the dome literally has a new lease on life — at least for the next six months.

The Lakeshore Soccer Club has told Global News that they have signed a lease at the “Soccerdome” as it’s often called for another winter season.

The operator of the "Soccerdome" in Baie d'Urfé announced it was closing in June. Now the Lakeshore Soccer Club says it has an agreement in place to use the facility through April 30. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/YYwTIHmCLV — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 12, 2018

The club’s activities heavily depended on the dome to operate since it is one of the few covered soccer complexes in the West Island.

Club president Nick Pantemis said Club Catalogna in Lachine already carries a packed schedule and Lakeshore serves 3,500 kids.

“We would have been asking parents to travel many miles,” he said. “It would have been very difficult.”

A problem for the Lakeshore club: there aren't very many indoor soccer venues close to the West Island. Lachine has one but it's almost fully booked. Other sites exist in areas like NDG or Ville St-Laurent but they're difficult for West Islanders to reach. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Mh3ZCQ2uDH — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 12, 2018

Pantemis said the club is paying the same amount to the Rosedev company — which owns the site — than it was paying to a management company run by Baie d’Urfé businessman Philipp Shumacher, who made the decision to stop operating the dome in June.

It isn’t clear what the long-term future holds since the lease is only for six months and runs out April 30.

After that, Pantemis said that it is up to Rosedev to decide how next to proceed. But for the time being, he said “I feel like opening a bottle of the best champagne.”