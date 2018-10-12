Kelowna’s BreakOut West gets broken down with its very own smart phone app

A wild rock concert kick off last night, as BreakOut West broke out Kelowna’s very own hard rocker’s The Wild.

“The Wild was fantastic. They put on a good show, every time,” said BreakOut West executive director Robyn Stewart.

BreakOut West is a travelling musical showcase festival, an industry conference and awards show all in one, designed to . . .

“Introduce people to new music and celebrate the incredible music coming out of western Canada,” Stewart said.

The last time Kelowna hosted the event was 2010. The Wild are just one of the many live music events that BreakOut West will feature throughout the weekend.

“We have well over 250 industry professionals, 65 bands and 41 international delegates coming all together to do business together,” Stewart said.

But with so many great musical events happening at BreakOut West, how do you know who’s playing where or when?

Well, BreakOut West has a smartphone app for that to help you out.

“If you go into the app, check out the music. Hit listen, you like it, you hit the star and it will build you a calendar of what you see that night. The app will show you where you need to be to get there at the right time, and it will send you reminders 15 minutes before your favourite bands go on stage.”

However, the best thing about BreakOut West is not the app; it’s the cost. Just $15 dollars will get you a wristband that allows you “all venue access” to western Canada’s largest music industry festival.

So if you like live music, head over to Milkcrate Records and grab a wristband before they are all sold out.