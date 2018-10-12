Stolen Lac du Bonnet trailer recovered by RCMP

Lac du Bonnet and Beausejour RCMP recovered a stolen trailer and other stolen goods Thursday.

The trailer, which had been reported stolen from the Lac du Bonnet area, was found during a traffic stop on Highway 59 south of Birds Hill.

Neigel Ryan Noel, 49, and Cory John Oger, 40, both of Winnipeg, were arrested. They face charges of possessing stolen property and possessing break-in instruments. Noel was also found to have four outstanding warrants.

Based on evidence at the scene, RCMP searched a residence in the RM of Brokenhead and also recovered several snowmobiles, an outboard motor, and a skid steer.

A 41-year-old man at the residence was also arrested for possessing stolen property, and released on a promise to appear in Beausejour Provincial Court in December.

