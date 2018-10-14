Talk to the Experts
October 14, 2018 8:01 am

Oct. 20 – Yes Plan Financial

By 630CHED

Yes Plan Financial joins 630 CHED's Talk to the Experts this weekend.

Courtesy: Yes Plan Financial
A A

Attention property owners, do you have equity in your home or commercial property? If you’re looking at consolidating your debts, paying off CRA tax arrears or investing in your business, then Yes Plan Financial has an equity loan solution for you.

Tune in to 630 CHED this Saturday as Daryl Hooke welcomes Yes Plan Financial to talk about second mortgage financing and a whole lot more.

That’s this Saturday at noon, only on 630 CHED.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
630 CHED mortgage expert
630 CHED mortgages
630 CHED Yes Plan Financial
Talk to the Experts
Talk to the experts 630 CHED
Talk to the Experts mortgage expert
Talk to the Experts mortgages
Talk to the Experts Yes Plan Financial
Yes Plan Financial

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News