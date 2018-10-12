5 things do to this weekend for Thursday, October 11 2018

5 Things To Do

October 12, 2018

Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.

1 – Apple Festival
October 13 & 14 11AM-4PM
UBC Botanical Garden
Botanicalgarden.ubc.ca

2 – Sharon & Bram and Friends Farewell Tour
October 12 2PM-4PM
Massey Theatre, New Westminster
Masseytheatre.com

3 – Coast Salish Cedar Basket Weaving
October 13 10AM-4PM
Museum of Anthropology, Vancouver
Moa.ubc.ca

4 – Manning Park Astronomy Weekend
October 12-14
Manning Park Resort
Manningpark.com

5 – Art of the Cocktail Festival
October 13 7PM-9:30PM
Crystal Garden, Victoria
Artofthecocktail.ca

