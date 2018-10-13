Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Guelph

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Guelph.

It’s a two-horse race for the mayor’s seat in Guelph. Former Ontario NDP candidate Aggie Mlynarz is looking to unseat Cam Guthrie who is after a second term as the Mayor of Guelph. Ten of the 12 current councillors are seeking reelection in the Royal City.

Candidates

Mayor

Cam Guthrie (incumbent)
Aggie Mlynarz

Ward 1

Jax Thornton
Bob Bell (incumbent)
Dave Heffernan
Dan Gibson (incumbent)
Mark Gernon
Barbara Mann

Jamie Killingsworth
Charlene Downey

Ward 2

Sudha Sharma
Dorothe Fair
Mary Thring
Jonathan Knowles
James Gordon (incumbent)
Rodrigo Goller

Ward 3

Steven Petric
June Hofland (incumbent)
Patrick Sheridan
Phil Allt (incumbent)
Jason Dodge

Ward 4

Christine Billings (incumbent)
Matt Saunders
Brendan Clark
Peter Hamtak
Eli Rider
Mike Salisbury (incumbent)
Indu Arora

Ward 5

Alex Green
Cathy Downer (incumbent)
Leanne Piper (incumbent)

Ward 6

Ushu Arora
Anshu Khurana
Lise Burcher
Mark MacKinnon (incumbent)
Stacy Cooper
Dominique O’Rourke

