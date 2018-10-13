Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Guelph
It’s a two-horse race for the mayor’s seat in Guelph. Former Ontario NDP candidate Aggie Mlynarz is looking to unseat Cam Guthrie who is after a second term as the Mayor of Guelph. Ten of the 12 current councillors are seeking reelection in the Royal City.
Candidates
Mayor
Cam Guthrie (incumbent)
Aggie Mlynarz
Ward 1
Jax Thornton
Bob Bell (incumbent)
Dave Heffernan
Dan Gibson (incumbent)
Mark Gernon
Barbara Mann
Charlene Downey
Ward 2
Sudha Sharma
Dorothe Fair
Mary Thring
Jonathan Knowles
James Gordon (incumbent)
Rodrigo Goller
Ward 3
Steven Petric
June Hofland (incumbent)
Patrick Sheridan
Phil Allt (incumbent)
Jason Dodge
Ward 4
Christine Billings (incumbent)
Matt Saunders
Brendan Clark
Peter Hamtak
Eli Rider
Mike Salisbury (incumbent)
Indu Arora
Ward 5
Alex Green
Cathy Downer (incumbent)
Leanne Piper (incumbent)
Ward 6
Ushu Arora
Anshu Khurana
Lise Burcher
Mark MacKinnon (incumbent)
Stacy Cooper
Dominique O’Rourke
