Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Guelph

It’s a two-horse race for the mayor’s seat in Guelph. Former Ontario NDP candidate Aggie Mlynarz is looking to unseat Cam Guthrie who is after a second term as the Mayor of Guelph. Ten of the 12 current councillors are seeking reelection in the Royal City.

Candidates

Mayor

Cam Guthrie (incumbent)

Aggie Mlynarz

Ward 1

Jax Thornton

Bob Bell (incumbent)

Dave Heffernan

Dan Gibson (incumbent)

Mark Gernon

Barbara Mann





Jamie KillingsworthCharlene Downey

Ward 2

Sudha Sharma

Dorothe Fair

Mary Thring

Jonathan Knowles

James Gordon (incumbent)

Rodrigo Goller

Ward 3

Steven Petric

June Hofland (incumbent)

Patrick Sheridan

Phil Allt (incumbent)

Jason Dodge

Ward 4

Christine Billings (incumbent)

Matt Saunders

Brendan Clark

Peter Hamtak

Eli Rider

Mike Salisbury (incumbent)

Indu Arora

Ward 5

Alex Green

Cathy Downer (incumbent)

Leanne Piper (incumbent)

Ward 6

Ushu Arora

Anshu Khurana

Lise Burcher

Mark MacKinnon (incumbent)

Stacy Cooper

Dominique O’Rourke