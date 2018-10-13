Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Elliot Lake
Elliot Lake mayoral incumbent Dan Marchisella looked to be acclaimed for his second term up until only a few days before the deadline for nominations. Daemon Jacques-Palmer announced he would be running against Marchisella for the top spot. Marchisella was elected with 2,028 votes, almost double his nearest opponent in 2014. All six incumbent councillors are running for their spots on council against nine other candidates.
Candidates
Mayor:
- Dan Marchisella (Incumbent)
- Daemon Jacques-Palmer
Councillor (6 to be elected)
- Luc Cyr (Incumbent)
- Sandy Finamore (Incumbent)
- Roger Hachey
- Frederick Joseph Henwood
- Greg Lawrence
- Helen Lefebvre
- Norman Mann (Incumbent)
- Luc D. Morrissette
- Chris Patrie (Incumbent)
- Jame Pawson
- Ed Pearce (Incumbent)
- Geraldine Rena Robinson
- Mike Thomas
- Tom Turner
- Tammy Van Roon (Incumbent)
