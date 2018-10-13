Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Elliot Lake

Elliot Lake mayoral incumbent Dan Marchisella looked to be acclaimed for his second term up until only a few days before the deadline for nominations. Daemon Jacques-Palmer announced he would be running against Marchisella for the top spot. Marchisella was elected with 2,028 votes, almost double his nearest opponent in 2014. All six incumbent councillors are running for their spots on council against nine other candidates.

Candidates

Mayor:

Dan Marchisella (Incumbent)

Daemon Jacques-Palmer

Councillor (6 to be elected)

Luc Cyr (Incumbent)

Sandy Finamore (Incumbent)

Roger Hachey

Frederick Joseph Henwood

Greg Lawrence

Helen Lefebvre

Norman Mann (Incumbent)

Luc D. Morrissette

Chris Patrie (Incumbent)

Jame Pawson

Ed Pearce (Incumbent)

Geraldine Rena Robinson

Mike Thomas

Tom Turner

Tammy Van Roon (Incumbent)