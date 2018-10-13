Ontario municipal election 2018: County of Dufferin
Four mayoral candidates in Dufferin County do not have a challenger, including Wade Mills in Shelburne – the only acclaimed candidate who is not the incumbent. Orangeville’s Jeremy Williams is up against local realtor Sandy Brown and therapist Darrin Davidson.
Candidates
Mayor, Township of Amaranth
Bob Currie
Don MacIver (incumbent)
Deputy Mayor, Township of Amaranth
Chris Gerrits (acclaimed)
Mayor, Township of East Garafraxa
Guy Gardhouse (acclaimed) (incumbent)
Mayor, Town of Grand Valley
Steve Soloman (acclaimed) (incumbent)
Mayor, Township of Melancthon
Darren White (acclaimed) (incumbent)
Mayor, Town of Mono
Laura Ryan (incumbent)
Stephen Unwin
Deputy Mayor, Town of Mono
Elaine Capes
John Creelman
Mayor, Mulmur Township
Paul Mills (incumbent)
Janet Horner
Deputy Mayor, Mulmur Township
Earl Hawkins (incumbent)
Keith Lowry
Mayor, Town of Orangeville
Sandy Brown
Jeremy Williams (incumbent)
Darrin Davidson
Deputy Mayor, Town of Orangeville
Andy Macintosh
Nick Garisto
Mayor, Town of Shelburne
Wade Mills (acclaimed)
Deputy Mayor, Town of Shelburne
Dan Sample
Steve Anderson
