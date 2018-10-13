Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: County of Dufferin

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the County of Dufferin.

Four mayoral candidates in Dufferin County do not have a challenger, including Wade Mills in Shelburne – the only acclaimed candidate who is not the incumbent. Orangeville’s Jeremy Williams is up against local realtor Sandy Brown and therapist Darrin Davidson.

Candidates

Mayor, Township of Amaranth

Bob Currie
Don MacIver (incumbent)

Deputy Mayor, Township of Amaranth

Chris Gerrits (acclaimed)

Mayor, Township of East Garafraxa

Guy Gardhouse (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Mayor, Town of Grand Valley

Steve Soloman (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Mayor, Township of Melancthon

Darren White (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Mayor, Town of Mono

Laura Ryan (incumbent)
Stephen Unwin

Deputy Mayor, Town of Mono

Elaine Capes
John Creelman

Mayor, Mulmur Township

Paul Mills (incumbent)
Janet Horner

Deputy Mayor, Mulmur Township

Earl Hawkins (incumbent)
Keith Lowry

Mayor, Town of Orangeville

Sandy Brown
Jeremy Williams (incumbent)
Darrin Davidson

Deputy Mayor, Town of Orangeville

Andy Macintosh
Nick Garisto

Mayor, Town of Shelburne

Wade Mills (acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor, Town of Shelburne

Dan Sample
Steve Anderson

