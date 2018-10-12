Inside Hurricane Michael’s eye: Florida man captures eerie blue skies, sunshine amid storm

A man in Florida captured eerie blue skies and sunshine inside the eye of monster Hurricane Michael as it passed over him Wednesday afternoon.

Stefan Melendez captured the creepy calm on Facebook Live as the 250 km/h winds diminished for a few minutes while Hurricane Michael’s eye swirled around him.

“Blue sky, right in the eye,” Melendez said.

The video shows a blue sky and sunshine in the sky while snapped trees lay on the ground as Melendez pans the camera.

Several Florida Panhandle communities were completely destroyed as a result of Hurricane Michael’s wrath, which claimed the lives of at least 11 people.

The storm roared ashore as a Category 4 storm, becoming the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in over 50 years, and by early Friday it wasn’t over yet: a tropical storm long after Wednesday’s landfall, Michael stubbornly kept up its punch while barreling up the Southeast, dumping heavy rains and spreading flash flooding as far away as Virginia.

As of Friday morning, more than 900,000 homes and businesses in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas were without power.

