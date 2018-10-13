Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Thunder Bay
It’s a big race for mayor in Thunder Bay as more than 11 candidates are vying for the position. The previous mayor Keith Hobbs, a former police officer, is currently on trial facing charges of extortion after allegedly attempting to extort a lawyer to purchase a home for another person. Several former councillors-at-large have put their hats in to the mayoral race which has left several vacant positions in the councillor-at-large category which many, including former ward councillors, are looking to fill. The card in Thunder Bay is very large compared to other municipalities as candidates look to fill the vacuum left by Hobbs’ departure. There are a total of 24 candidates in the running for six spots on city council and 26 for five councillor-at-large positions.
Candidates
Mayor:
- Iain Angus (Former councilor-at-large)
- Kevin Cernjul
- Ronald Chookomolin
- Jim Gamble
- Ed Hailio
- Shane Judge
- Bill Mauro
- Peter Panetta
- Frank Pullia (Former councilor-at-large)
- Mariann Sawicki
- Wolfgang Schoor
Councillor at Large (5 to be elected)
- Diane Armstrong
- Mark Bentz
- Moe (Maureen) Comuzzi
- Kim Ducharme
- Mark Figliomeni
- Trevor Giertuga (Former McIntyre ward councillor)
- Larry Hebert – Incumbent
- Jim Howie
- Rebecca Johnson (Incumbent)
- Chris Krumpholz
- Derek W. Lankinen
- Tracey MacKinnon
- Stephen Lawrence Margarit
- Charmaine McCraw
- Lori Paras
- Marty Rajala
- Aldo Ruberto (Incumbent)
- Viktor Saari
- Orville Santa
- Norm Staal
- Jim Stadey
- Lawrence Timko
- Jeff Upton
- Margaret Wanlin
- Frank A. Wazinski
- Peng You
Councillor (6 to be elected)
Current River Ward:
- Jamie Cressman
- Andrew Foulds (Incumbent)
- Dick Waddington
- Andy Wolff
McIntyre Ward:
- Albert Aiello
- Adam Gulbinowicz
- Wesley Ramage
McKeller Ward:
- Brian Hamilton
- Robert Jankovic
- Donald McLeod
- Ashley Nurmela
Neebing Ward:
- Cody Fraser
- Richard Gunn
- Robin Rickards
- Linda Rydholm (Incumbent)
- Roberta Sawchyn
Northwood Ward:
- Shelby Ch’ng (Incumbent)
- Mo El Khalil
Red River Ward:
- Donna Brown
- Brian McKinnon (Incumbent)
- David George Noonan
Westfort Ward:
- Kristen Oliver
- Frank Scarcello
- Joe Virdiramo (Incumbent)
