Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Thunder Bay

It’s a big race for mayor in Thunder Bay as more than 11 candidates are vying for the position. The previous mayor Keith Hobbs, a former police officer, is currently on trial facing charges of extortion after allegedly attempting to extort a lawyer to purchase a home for another person. Several former councillors-at-large have put their hats in to the mayoral race which has left several vacant positions in the councillor-at-large category which many, including former ward councillors, are looking to fill. The card in Thunder Bay is very large compared to other municipalities as candidates look to fill the vacuum left by Hobbs’ departure. There are a total of 24 candidates in the running for six spots on city council and 26 for five councillor-at-large positions.

Candidates

Mayor:

Iain Angus (Former councilor-at-large)

Kevin Cernjul

Ronald Chookomolin

Jim Gamble

Ed Hailio

Shane Judge

Bill Mauro

Peter Panetta

Frank Pullia (Former councilor-at-large)

Mariann Sawicki

Wolfgang Schoor

Councillor at Large (5 to be elected)

Diane Armstrong

Mark Bentz

Moe (Maureen) Comuzzi

Kim Ducharme

Mark Figliomeni

Trevor Giertuga (Former McIntyre ward councillor)

Larry Hebert – Incumbent

Jim Howie

Rebecca Johnson (Incumbent)

Chris Krumpholz

Derek W. Lankinen

Tracey MacKinnon

Stephen Lawrence Margarit

Charmaine McCraw

Lori Paras

Marty Rajala

Aldo Ruberto (Incumbent)

Viktor Saari

Orville Santa

Norm Staal

Jim Stadey

Lawrence Timko

Jeff Upton

Margaret Wanlin

Frank A. Wazinski

Peng You

Councillor (6 to be elected)

Current River Ward:

Jamie Cressman

Andrew Foulds (Incumbent)

Dick Waddington

Andy Wolff

McIntyre Ward:

Albert Aiello

Adam Gulbinowicz

Wesley Ramage

McKeller Ward:

Brian Hamilton

Robert Jankovic

Donald McLeod

Ashley Nurmela

Neebing Ward:

Cody Fraser

Richard Gunn

Robin Rickards

Linda Rydholm (Incumbent)

Roberta Sawchyn

Northwood Ward:

Shelby Ch’ng (Incumbent)

Mo El Khalil

Red River Ward:

Donna Brown

Brian McKinnon (Incumbent)

David George Noonan

Westfort Ward:

Kristen Oliver

Frank Scarcello

Joe Virdiramo (Incumbent)

