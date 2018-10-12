2 men arrested in connection with death of young woman in Yamachiche

Two men in their 30s have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman, whose body was discovered in a field in Yamachiche, near Trois-Rivières, on Wednesday.

Both René Kègle, 38, and Francis Martel, 31, were wanted on first-degree murder warrants.

Suspects #recherchés en lien avec l'homicide survenu à Yamachiche hier. René Kègle et Francis Martel sont visés par un mandat d'arrestation. https://t.co/NarCIlxoUU pic.twitter.com/P93pUHSrkD — SQ Ouest (@sureteouest) October 11, 2018

Kègle was arrested in the overnight hours of Thursday to Friday in Repentigny, while Martel was located on the island of Montreal.

The body of Ophélie Martin-Cyr was found by a passerby on Oct. 10 at around 10:15 a.m. in a field near de la Grande Rivière Nord Road.

The passerby quickly alerted police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed the body had marks of violence.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

READ MORE: Can Quebecers help solve New Hampshire cold case?

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau said police are also investigating two other incidents in the vicinity that happened in the overnight hours of Tuesday to Wednesday.

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman escaped from a vehicle after she was shot.

The sequence of events is unclear, and police have yet to confirm whether the woman knew Martin-Cyr or crossed paths with her.

Police are also investigating after a burnt-out car with two bodies inside was found in Trois-Rivière’s Sainte-Marthe-du-Cap area.

READ MORE: Teen pleads guilty to triple homicide in Trois-Rivières

Bibeau said it is unclear whether or how the events are connected.

Both Kègle and Martel are excepted to appear in court Friday afternoon in Trois-Rivières. Bibeau said the could face first-degree murder charges in connection with Martin-Cyr’s death.

Kègle could face an additional charge of attempted murder in connection with the discharging of a firearm on a 21-year-old woman.

— With files from La Presse Canadienne