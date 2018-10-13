Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Smiths Falls

It’s a two-way race for mayor in this year’s municipal election in Smiths Falls: Shawn Pankow versus Joe Gallipeau.

Pankow, a financial planner and former town councillor, is wrapping up his first term as mayor. Gallipeau, who founded a local construction company decades ago, has served on town council for one-term; this is his first run for the top job.

Meanwhile, there are 13 candidates hoping to secure one of six council seats. Only one sitting councillor, Chris Cummings, isn’t seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

Joe Gallipeau

Shawn Pankow (incumbent)

Councillor (6 to be elected)

Wendy Alford​

Lorraine Allen (incumbent)

Jay Brennan (incumbent)

Dennis Buckley

Louis Daigle

Niki Dwyer

Sheldon Giff

John Maloney (incumbent)

Ken Manwell

Christopher Mcguire

Peter McKenna

Dawn Quinn (incumbent)

Perry Weagle