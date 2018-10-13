Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Smiths Falls

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Smiths Falls.

It’s a two-way race for mayor in this year’s municipal election in Smiths Falls: Shawn Pankow versus Joe Gallipeau.

Pankow, a financial planner and former town councillor, is wrapping up his first term as mayor. Gallipeau, who founded a local construction company decades ago, has served on town council for one-term; this is his first run for the top job.

Meanwhile, there are 13 candidates hoping to secure one of six council seats. Only one sitting councillor, Chris Cummings, isn’t seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

Joe Gallipeau

Shawn Pankow (incumbent)

Councillor (6 to be elected)

Wendy Alford​

Lorraine Allen (incumbent)

Jay Brennan (incumbent)

Dennis Buckley

Louis Daigle

Niki Dwyer

Sheldon Giff

John Maloney (incumbent)

Ken Manwell

Christopher Mcguire

Peter McKenna

Dawn Quinn (incumbent)

Perry Weagle

