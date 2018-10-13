Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Smiths Falls
It’s a two-way race for mayor in this year’s municipal election in Smiths Falls: Shawn Pankow versus Joe Gallipeau.
Pankow, a financial planner and former town councillor, is wrapping up his first term as mayor. Gallipeau, who founded a local construction company decades ago, has served on town council for one-term; this is his first run for the top job.
Meanwhile, there are 13 candidates hoping to secure one of six council seats. Only one sitting councillor, Chris Cummings, isn’t seeking re-election.
Candidates
Mayor
Joe Gallipeau
Shawn Pankow (incumbent)
Councillor (6 to be elected)
Wendy Alford
Lorraine Allen (incumbent)
Jay Brennan (incumbent)
Dennis Buckley
Louis Daigle
Niki Dwyer
Sheldon Giff
John Maloney (incumbent)
Ken Manwell
Christopher Mcguire
Peter McKenna
Dawn Quinn (incumbent)
Perry Weagle
