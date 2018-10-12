Timleck tallies overtime winner as Peterborough Petes edge Erie Otters 5-4

Adam Timleck’s game winner in overtime earned the Peterborough Petes a 5-4 victory on Thursday night at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

With the victory the Petes vault into first place overall in the OHL’s East Division with a 6-2 record.

Pavel Gogolev (3), Brady Hinz (4), Cameron Butler (4), and Chris Paquette (6) all scored in regulation, while Timleck (2) netted the game-winning goal 4:08 into extra time.

Rookie netminder Tye Austin made his first OHL start, turning away 21 of 25 shots faced before leaving the game. Hunter Jones stopped all 11 shots faced in relief.

Butler’s goal ties him for the league-lead in goals by a rookie, while Nick Isaacson continues hold the league’s best plus/minus rating at +12.