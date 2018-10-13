Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of North Frontenac

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Township of North Frontenac.

In an unusual twist, all six candidates in North Frontenac running for mayor and council ran unopposed. Of the six acclaimed candidates, only one, Fred Fowler, was not an incumbent.

Candidates

Mayor

Ron Higgins (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Council

Councillors – Ward 1

Fred Perry (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Wayne Good (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Councillors – Ward 2

Gerry Martin (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Vernon Hermer (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Councillors – Ward 3

John Inglis (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Fred Fowler (incumbent) (acclaimed)

