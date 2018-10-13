Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of North Frontenac

In an unusual twist, all six candidates in North Frontenac running for mayor and council ran unopposed. Of the six acclaimed candidates, only one, Fred Fowler, was not an incumbent.

Candidates

Mayor

Ron Higgins (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Council

Councillors – Ward 1

Fred Perry (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Wayne Good (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Councillors – Ward 2

Gerry Martin (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Vernon Hermer (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Councillors – Ward 3

John Inglis (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Fred Fowler (incumbent) (acclaimed)