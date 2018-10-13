Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Ajax

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Ajax.

Long-time mayor Steve Parish decided not to seek re-election this time around, so for the first time since 1995, Ajax will have a new mayor. This leaves the spot open for the five candidates who chose to run for mayor, one of which is well known local politician Shaun Collier. Collier was first elected to council, and then to regional council, which he has now left to run for mayor. Also for the 2018 municipal election Ajax is changing from a four ward system to a three ward system in order to add a seat on the Durham Regional Council.

Candidates


Mayor

Arthur Augustine
Jennifer Brown
Shaun Collier
Carion Fenn
Colleen Jordan

Council

Regional Councillor – Ward 1

Marilyn Crawford
Mohamed Kalim Karatella

Regional Councillor – Ward 2

Muhammad Asif
Nancy Henry
Sterling Lee

Regional Councillor – Ward 3

Joanne Dies (incumbent)
Kurtis Mcaleer

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall
John Henry
Hohn Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

Town Councillor – Ward 1

Robert Bishop
Michael Bissonnette
Margaret Cecconet
Christopher Gillett
Marsha Lynn Jones Dooley
Rob Tyler Morin
Geraldine Wade

Town Councillor –Ward 2

Scott Crawford
Tyrone Fernando
Arsalan Iqbal
Ashmeed Khan
Larry Leung
Ashish Pandya
Kenroy Wilson

Town Councillor –Ward 3

Lisa Bower
Pat Brown (incumbent)
Joe Careen
Matthew Pond
Clayton Mclean
Dane Record

