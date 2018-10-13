Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Ajax
Long-time mayor Steve Parish decided not to seek re-election this time around, so for the first time since 1995, Ajax will have a new mayor. This leaves the spot open for the five candidates who chose to run for mayor, one of which is well known local politician Shaun Collier. Collier was first elected to council, and then to regional council, which he has now left to run for mayor. Also for the 2018 municipal election Ajax is changing from a four ward system to a three ward system in order to add a seat on the Durham Regional Council.
Candidates
Mayor
Arthur Augustine
Jennifer Brown
Shaun Collier
Carion Fenn
Colleen Jordan
Council
Regional Councillor – Ward 1
Marilyn Crawford
Mohamed Kalim Karatella
Regional Councillor – Ward 2
Muhammad Asif
Nancy Henry
Sterling Lee
Regional Councillor – Ward 3
Joanne Dies (incumbent)
Kurtis Mcaleer
Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham
Tom Dingwall
John Henry
Hohn Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi
Town Councillor – Ward 1
Robert Bishop
Michael Bissonnette
Margaret Cecconet
Christopher Gillett
Marsha Lynn Jones Dooley
Rob Tyler Morin
Geraldine Wade
Town Councillor –Ward 2
Scott Crawford
Tyrone Fernando
Arsalan Iqbal
Ashmeed Khan
Larry Leung
Ashish Pandya
Kenroy Wilson
Town Councillor –Ward 3
Lisa Bower
Pat Brown (incumbent)
Joe Careen
Matthew Pond
Clayton Mclean
Dane Record
