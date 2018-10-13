Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Ajax

Long-time mayor Steve Parish decided not to seek re-election this time around, so for the first time since 1995, Ajax will have a new mayor. This leaves the spot open for the five candidates who chose to run for mayor, one of which is well known local politician Shaun Collier. Collier was first elected to council, and then to regional council, which he has now left to run for mayor. Also for the 2018 municipal election Ajax is changing from a four ward system to a three ward system in order to add a seat on the Durham Regional Council.

Candidates

Mayor

Arthur Augustine

Jennifer Brown

Shaun Collier

Carion Fenn

Colleen Jordan

Council

Regional Councillor – Ward 1

Marilyn Crawford

Mohamed Kalim Karatella

Regional Councillor – Ward 2

Muhammad Asif

Nancy Henry

Sterling Lee

Regional Councillor – Ward 3

Joanne Dies (incumbent)

Kurtis Mcaleer

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall

John Henry

Hohn Mutton

Peter Neal

Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

Town Councillor – Ward 1

Robert Bishop

Michael Bissonnette

Margaret Cecconet

Christopher Gillett

Marsha Lynn Jones Dooley

Rob Tyler Morin

Geraldine Wade

Town Councillor –Ward 2

Scott Crawford

Tyrone Fernando

Arsalan Iqbal

Ashmeed Khan

Larry Leung

Ashish Pandya

Kenroy Wilson

Town Councillor –Ward 3

Lisa Bower

Pat Brown (incumbent)

Joe Careen

Matthew Pond

Clayton Mclean

Dane Record