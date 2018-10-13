Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Pickering

Even if he doesn’t win this time around, Pickering’s incumbent mayor Dave Ryan will be the city’s longest serving mayor. Ryan was originally elected to the mayor’s office in 2003. He is being challenged by former councillor and NDP candidate for the region, Eileen Higdon, and two community members, Bert Cortez and Wesley Henry.

Candidates

Mayor

Bert Cortez

Wesley Henry

Eileen Higdon

Dave Ryan (incumbent)

Council

Regional Councillor – Ward 1

Kevin George Ashe (incumbent)

Usha Chahar

Robert Jones

Musa Mansuar

Regional Councillor – Ward 2

Bill McLean (incumbent)

Gary Hugh Strange

Regional Councillor – Ward 3

David Pickles (incumbent)

Peter Rodrigues

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall

John Henry

John Mutton

Peter Neal

Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

City Councillor – Ward 1

Maurice Brenner (incumbent)

Haidar Furozuni

Tony Harold

Lisa Robinson

Clyde Taffe

Nancy Granados

City Councillor – Ward 2

Ian Cumming (incumbent)

Dave Currie

Tanya Foster

Sari Sarieddine

City Councillor – Ward 3

Javed Akhtar

Shaheen Butt (incumbent)

Ali Naqvi

Nadia Peerzada

Damian Williams