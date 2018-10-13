Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Pickering
Even if he doesn’t win this time around, Pickering’s incumbent mayor Dave Ryan will be the city’s longest serving mayor. Ryan was originally elected to the mayor’s office in 2003. He is being challenged by former councillor and NDP candidate for the region, Eileen Higdon, and two community members, Bert Cortez and Wesley Henry.
Candidates
Mayor
Bert Cortez
Wesley Henry
Eileen Higdon
Dave Ryan (incumbent)
Council
Regional Councillor – Ward 1
Kevin George Ashe (incumbent)
Usha Chahar
Robert Jones
Musa Mansuar
Regional Councillor – Ward 2
Bill McLean (incumbent)
Gary Hugh Strange
Regional Councillor – Ward 3
David Pickles (incumbent)
Peter Rodrigues
Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham
Tom Dingwall
John Henry
John Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi
City Councillor – Ward 1
Maurice Brenner (incumbent)
Haidar Furozuni
Tony Harold
Lisa Robinson
Clyde Taffe
Nancy Granados
City Councillor – Ward 2
Ian Cumming (incumbent)
Dave Currie
Tanya Foster
Sari Sarieddine
City Councillor – Ward 3
Javed Akhtar
Shaheen Butt (incumbent)
Ali Naqvi
Nadia Peerzada
Damian Williams
