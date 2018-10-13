Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Pickering

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Pickering.

Even if he doesn’t win this time around, Pickering’s incumbent mayor Dave Ryan will be the city’s longest serving mayor. Ryan was originally elected to the mayor’s office in 2003. He is being challenged by former councillor and NDP candidate for the region, Eileen Higdon, and two community members, Bert Cortez and Wesley Henry.

Candidates

Mayor

Bert Cortez
Wesley Henry
Eileen Higdon
Dave Ryan (incumbent)

Council

Regional Councillor – Ward 1

Kevin George Ashe (incumbent)
Usha Chahar
Robert Jones
Musa Mansuar

Regional Councillor – Ward 2

Bill McLean (incumbent)
Gary Hugh Strange

Regional Councillor – Ward 3

David Pickles (incumbent)
Peter Rodrigues

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall
John Henry
John Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

City Councillor – Ward 1

Maurice Brenner (incumbent)
Haidar Furozuni
Tony Harold
Lisa Robinson
Clyde Taffe
Nancy Granados

City Councillor – Ward 2

Ian Cumming (incumbent)
Dave Currie
Tanya Foster
Sari Sarieddine

City Councillor – Ward 3

Javed Akhtar
Shaheen Butt (incumbent)
Ali Naqvi
Nadia Peerzada
Damian Williams

