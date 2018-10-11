2nd person charged in 2016 Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police have charged a second person in a homicide investigation that dates back to 2016.

Police said on Thursday that Maurice Laurence Joseph Angel Schau, 34, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with 37-year-old Brad MacDonald’s death.

On Sunday, April 10, 2016, police were called to the area of Stony Plain Road and Winterburn Road after MacDonald’s body was discovered in a field north of the 215 Street traffic ramp.

An autopsy revealed MacDonald died of blunt force trauma.

In the days following his death, a friend of MacDonald told Global News he grew up in Beaver Bank, N.S., but that he had been working in Alberta for a few years.

In September 2016, Austin Southworth was charged with second-degree murder in the case.